Shafaq News / The Governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, said in a Facebook post today there is a political party that "wants to burn out the governorate again for unknown reasons."

Demonstrators in Nasiriyah blocked today the main streets with burning tires, protesting the arrest of an activist by security forces.

Earlier today, al-Khafaji called on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to issue a "special amnesty" for the arrested and wanted demonstrators to calm the situation.