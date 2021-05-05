Report

Dhi Qar denies receiving a new roster of applicants to the governorate's oil company

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T16:57:05+0000
Shafaq News / A reliable source in the Dhi Qar governorate denied receiving a new list of protestors' names wishing to be appointed in oil companies.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the news spread through social media about the governorate administration receiving a list of 500 names of protesters to be appointed in oil companies are unfounded. 

He added that the previous lists were issued by the previous governorate administrations and contain about 1000 names, indicating that the protestors demanded the new governorate administration to update the previous lists, and the administration fulfilled their request.

"The Federal Oil Minister had increased the number of appointments assigned to Dhi Qar from 350 to 1000 occupational grades", he pointed out. 

 The source said that the Ministry of Oil has not specified the mechanism by which these job grades will be launched, adding that there are 2,150 protestors from different backgrounds (especially media, law, economy), demanding appointment.

Dhi Qar had been witnessing daily sit-ins and demonstrations demanding services and job opportunities.

