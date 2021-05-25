Report

Dhi Qar demonstrators threaten to block all roads unless Baghdad protestors are released

Date: 2021-05-25T18:20:36+0000
Shafaq News / Demonstrators in Dhi Qar threatened to "paralyze" traffic in the governorate unless demonstrators arrested by security forces in Baghdad, including a demonstrator from Nasiriyah, are released.

One of the demonstrators told the Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "The federal government has one hour to release four detained protesters in Baghdad, including the brother of one of the victims of the Nasiriyah demonstrations."

"If they are not released, we will block all roads and all bridges in Dhi Qar, and completely paralyze traffic," he added.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Dhi Qar reported that the demonstrators blocked vital bridges in Nasiriyah.

Our correspondent said that the protestors burned tires to block the bridges in conjunction with the escalation in the capital, Baghdad, between demonstrators and security forces.

Today evening, Baghdad witnessed a serious escalation between the security forces and the demonstrators in al-Tahrir Square, in which a demonstrator was killed, and three others were wounded. 

According to Eyewitnesses, law enforcement forces used live bullets to disperse the masses demonstrating in al-Tahrir Square, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

