Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar's Criminal Court sentenced four defendants to the capital penalty, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a convict from Diyala was found guilty for waging an attack on a security force. A convict from al-Anbar was also sent to death row after his relatives provided evidence for his affiliation with ISIS."

"The other convicts are a retired police commissioner who shot his son dead and a man who stabbed another to death."

"The rulings were issued pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism and Article 406 of the Penal code no. 111 of 1969 amended."