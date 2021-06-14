Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar court sentences five ISIS terrorists to the capital penalty

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-14T17:19:16+0000
Dhi Qar court sentences five ISIS terrorists to the capital penalty

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar's Court of Appeal issued the final rulings against indictees accused of ties to the terrorist organization of ISIS, according to a security source.

The source said that the Federal criminal court of Appeal in Dhi Qar sentenced five terrorists to the capital penalty, two for life, and one terrorist for thirty years imprisonment.

"The convicts were charged with bombing Husseiniyas, Killing Iraqi security forces, planting and selling explosive devices, waging armed attacks on security forces and civilians."

"The rulings were issued pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism," the source said.

related

Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-11 11:27:09
Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Date: 2021-03-23 11:30:28
The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Dhi Qar demonstrators block three main bridges

Date: 2021-04-11 07:27:04
Dhi Qar demonstrators block three main bridges

One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-05-27 07:28:18
One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

October Martyrs' Association reject all the nominees for Dhi Qar governor

Date: 2021-03-02 15:55:51
October Martyrs' Association reject all the nominees for Dhi Qar governor

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-30 06:28:30
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Dhi Qar

Security forces thwarted a government building robbery attempt

Date: 2021-04-21 12:07:40
Security forces thwarted a government building robbery attempt