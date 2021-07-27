Report

Dhi Qar completes a major vaccination campaign against COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-27T14:28:29+0000
Dhi Qar completes a major vaccination campaign against COVID-19

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar governor, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, announced completing a major vaccination campaign in the governorate.

Al-Khafaji said in a press conference that the vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and the work carried out by the Health Department aim to reach all citizens in the governorate", noting that a major vaccination campaign had been completed in the governorate.

For his part, the Director-General Dhi Qar's health department, Saadi Al-Majed, said, "the campaign launched by the Health Department in Suq Al-Shuyoukh district, south of Dhi Qar Governorate, was able to increase the number of those who received the vaccine to reach 8000 citizens per day and increase the vaccination outlets to 76."

