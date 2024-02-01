Dhi Qar Provincial Council’s new members take legal oath

Shafaq News / The newly appointed members of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council took their legal oath before the presidency of the Dhi Qar Federal Appeals Court on Thursday to commence their duties.

According to our correspondent, 17 members of the new Dhi Qar Provincial Council took their legal oath before the president of the Dhi Qar Federal Appeals Court, except for Governor Mohammed Hadi al-Ghazee, who was absent due to his travel outside the governorate.