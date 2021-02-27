Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar Police sends a message to the citizens

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T18:39:26+0000
Dhi Qar Police sends a message to the citizens

Shafaq News / The Dhi Qar Governorate Police Command expressed, on Saturday, its "pain" due to the “assault “on its forces.

A statement by the Command -directed to the people of Dhi Qar- said "our forces are subjected to pressure while trying to maintain the governorate's security and stability, protect public funds and infrastructure, as well as preserve the lives of our sons who attacked our force by throwing stones and practiced many provocative ways."

The statement continued; "Our brothers, our children, despite all the circumstances…we spare no effort ..to provide you with safety and security."

It added, "... the security forces are also your sons, your brothers and your friends."

The statement confirmed; "Dhi Qar police will continue to carry out their duties to maintain the security of Dhi Qar, its neighborhoods, and its commercial and public areas."

Southern Iraq has been a hotbed of protest in recent years after decades of conflict and neglect have left public services in a dire situation. Residents complain about polluted water and only having several hours of electricity per day.

related

Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2021-01-15 14:39:10
Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

The head of “Imtidad” Movement was wounded Nasiriya’s clashes

Date: 2021-02-27 13:58:51
The head of “Imtidad” Movement was wounded Nasiriya’s clashes

Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-19 06:01:31
Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-23 13:08:08
Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

Date: 2021-02-01 08:58:20
Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-11-26 09:58:32
Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Without making any statements, Al-Ghanmi leaves Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-25 15:13:29
Without making any statements, Al-Ghanmi leaves Dhi Qar

Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Date: 2021-02-07 14:18:41
Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit