Dhi Qar Police Chief resigns, Source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-13T19:20:50+0000
Dhi Qar Police Chief resigns, Source

Shafaq News / A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior said, on Saturday, that the police chief of Dhi Qar Governorate had submitted his resignation.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The chief of Dhi Qar police, Major Gen. Awda Salem Abboud, submitted his resignation to the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi.

So far, the Ministry did not respond to the resignation but probably it will accept it when finding the replacement of Abboud in the coming hours. The Source added.

Dhi Qar witnessed widespread violence weeks ago, leaving demonstrators dead and wounded by police force bullets during protests calling for the governor's dismissal.

Violent clashes in Nasiriya over the past weeks killed demonstrators and injured dozens of other demonstrators and police.

