Dhi Qar Health Department protests sudden conversion of key medical project

Shafaq News / A government document issued by Dhi Qar's Health Department on Wednesday revealed its "shock" at the conversion of one of the most important medical projects in Nasiriyah into an investment opportunity without its knowledge.

According to the document, Dhi Qar’s Health Department has contacted the Governorate's Office, the Integrity Commission, and the Investment Commission to halt the procedures for converting this land into an investment opportunity.

The document states that the piece of land adjacent to the current cardiac center is designated for establishing a pediatric cardiac center, the first of its kind in Iraq, funded by a Korean grant. It cannot be converted into an investment opportunity in the near future.