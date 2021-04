Shafaq News / The governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, was forced to respond to the demonstrators' demands in Al-Rifai district, to exempt the deputy commissioner Kadhim Al-Fayyad.

Al-Khafaji reversed al-Fayyad's reinstatement under the pressure of escalating protests.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Governor of Dhi Qar relieved Kadhim Al-Fayyad from his duties, hours after his reinstatement.