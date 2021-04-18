Report

Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-18T16:08:53+0000
Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Shafaq News / Dhi Qar Governor, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, issued an order to reassign the former deputy commissioner of Al-Rifai district, Kadhim Al-Fayyad, "for the requirements of the interest of work."

For his part, Al-Fayyad told Shafaq News agency that he is only an acting deputy commissioner, until the Council of Ministers issues a decision to assign him formally. 

It is noteworthy that the Al-Rifai district witnessed during the past weeks protests against the dismissal of Al-Fayad by Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, who appointed Ammar al-Rikabi to the position of deputy commissioner of Al-Rifai district. 

However, al-Rikabi announced on March 25, 2021, that he had asked Governor Al-Asadi to dismiss him from his post, days after his assignment, "to preserve the security and stability Al-Rifai." 

