Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-01T08:58:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Dozens of Dhi Qar Electricity Department employees organized a protest on Monday to demand releasing their salaries.

The correspondent of the Shafaq News Agency, in Dhi Qar, reported that the employees have not received their salaries despite a 40-day delay.

He added that the organizers of the protest threatened to announce a strike and cut the power supply to the governorate.

The demonstrators addressed the Federal Government demanding financial aid to them, like other departments in the governorate.

