Shafaq News/ The Criminal Court in Dhi Qar issued today, Tuesday, a ruling against a suspect in a case of child abuse.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Criminal Court of Dhi Qar sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of luring a 15 years old child via the online game "PubG" to his house and molesting him.

The source added, "the court's decision was issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 396 of the amended Penal Code no. 111 of 1969."