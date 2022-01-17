Report

Dhi Qar: 12 suicide cases/attempts in 17 days

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-17T09:48:06+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that Dhi Qar governorate has registered, since the beginning of the current year, 12 suicide cases/attempts.

The source told Shafaq News agency that most of the victims were in their twenties.

"The number is frightening and must be a wake-up call for the local authorities in Nasiriyah and its suburbs", the source added.

Al-Monitor said in a report published in October 2020, that Iraqi youths face numerous problems amid systemic political failure that prevents them from reaching their goals. They resort to suicide, and this is becoming a phenomenon rather than a matter of limited cases threatening Iraqi society for the first time.

