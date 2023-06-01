Development road project vital for regional prosperity, says Chinese ambassador

Shafaq News / China's Ambassador to Baghdad, Tsu Wei, emphasized the significance of the "Development Road" project for Iraq and the region, stating that it would complement the "Belt and Road Initiative."

According to a statement from the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the latter received the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Iraq, Tsu Wei, in the presence of the Minister of Transport.

The meeting witnessed an overview of the overall relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance and develop them across various fields and domains.

Al-Sudani affirmed Iraq's openness to partnerships with friendly nations and its commitment to establishing sustainable development that supports security and stability efforts.

He pointed to the "promising strategic project in Iraq, represented by the Development Road, which enjoys the state's full attention and authority," adding that work is currently underway in parallel on the Development Road, the Faw Port, the industrial city, and a new residential city adjacent to the port.

He also highlighted that Iraq has received offers from several countries in the region for financing and implementation.

On his part, the chinese ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Chinese leadership to Al-Sudani, expressing China's keenness to sustain the best relations with Iraq across various fields of cooperation and partnership.

He considered the "Development Road project" as highly significant for Iraq, emphasizing its potential to become a path of peace and prosperity in the region, while complementing the Belt and Road Initiative.

He expressed his desire to review the project's economic feasibility study and China's readiness to provide technical advice to accomplish this vital project.