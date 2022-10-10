Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Details on the Barzani-Halboosi meeting disclosed.

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-10T13:09:49+0000
Details on the Barzani-Halboosi meeting disclosed.

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received a delegation of the State Administration Coalition on Monday.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting discussed the current political situation in Iraq, the ongoing talks about the Presidential vote, and forming the government.

The meeting agreed on the need to address the pending problems before holding the Presidential vote session.

Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi arrived in Erbil, accompanied by the candidate for premiership Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani, and chairman of the PMF Falih al-Fayadh.

Member of the Coordination Framework (CF) Mu'een al-Kadhimi told Shafaq News agency that the high-level delegation arrived in the capital of the Kurdistan Region to agree on a date to hold the Presidential election session and nominate a Prime Minister.

He added that during the visit, the delegation will put the final touches on the new cabinet.

In addition, a source in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed to Shafaq News agency that al-Halboosi will meet with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and a number of senior officials in Erbil.

related

Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani receives al-Amri in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-17 12:39:48
Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani receives al-Amri in Erbil

Leader Barzani discusses the political development with the Al-Siyada Alliance

Date: 2022-06-11 16:27:25
Leader Barzani discusses the political development with the Al-Siyada Alliance

Masoud Barzani meets with Al-Maliki in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-25 12:02:34
Masoud Barzani meets with Al-Maliki in Saladin

Leader Barzani's office confirms reports about al-Sadr's call

Date: 2022-03-10 20:13:12
Leader Barzani's office confirms reports about al-Sadr's call

Barzani headquarters denies claims about al-Sadr's response to leader Barzani 

Date: 2022-04-29 17:41:20
Barzani headquarters denies claims about al-Sadr's response to leader Barzani 

Masoud Barzani hosts a delegation of the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-22 13:51:29
Masoud Barzani hosts a delegation of the Coordination Framework

Al-Amiri returns empty-handed from Erbil-Sources

Date: 2022-01-17 17:37:16
Al-Amiri returns empty-handed from Erbil-Sources

Al-Sadr and Masoud Barzani discuss the political situation over phone-official 

Date: 2022-06-12 16:54:03
Al-Sadr and Masoud Barzani discuss the political situation over phone-official 