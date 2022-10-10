Details on the Barzani-Halboosi meeting disclosed.

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received a delegation of the State Administration Coalition on Monday.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting discussed the current political situation in Iraq, the ongoing talks about the Presidential vote, and forming the government.

The meeting agreed on the need to address the pending problems before holding the Presidential vote session.

Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi arrived in Erbil, accompanied by the candidate for premiership Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani, and chairman of the PMF Falih al-Fayadh.

Member of the Coordination Framework (CF) Mu'een al-Kadhimi told Shafaq News agency that the high-level delegation arrived in the capital of the Kurdistan Region to agree on a date to hold the Presidential election session and nominate a Prime Minister.

He added that during the visit, the delegation will put the final touches on the new cabinet.

In addition, a source in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed to Shafaq News agency that al-Halboosi will meet with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and a number of senior officials in Erbil.