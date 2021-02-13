Details about ISIS parade in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / An Iraqi intelligence source revealed, on Saturday, details about videos circulated widely on social media showing ISIS military parade in western Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that special security forces found military equipment and mobile devices containing pictures and videos of a military parade of ISIS on the outskirts of Qa'im Island, Al-Anbar Governorate.

The source pointed out that insufficient information to verify dates of the videos, especially since the ISIS members are wearing winter clothes in the parade.

The videos were formally placed under examination. The source said.

ISIS often performs military parades in remote areas sending messages of its power.

It is noteworthy that western Al-Anbar locates near the Syrian border, and suffers Security void, therefore it still represents strongholds of ISIS.