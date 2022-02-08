Despite Qaani's visit, Al-Sadr insists on a majority Government

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, maintains its position on forming a national majority government, despite his meeting with the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Ismail Qaani for three times in less than a month.

Al-Sadr tweeted his famous statement, "neither eastern nor western... only a national majority government."

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halboosi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

During this period, periodic meetings and encounters are held among all political parties to follow up many entitlements, including forming the new Iraqi government and choosing the prime minister and the president of Iraq.

Despite all discussions with the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr insists on forming a national majority government with the participation of the winning blocs instead of a consensus government.

Last week, political sources revealed to Shafaq News Agency that a part of the Shiite Coordination Framework would join the Sadrist bloc in a unified coalition.

According to Iraq's constitution, the largest bloc in parliament can choose the new prime minister.

"This step came in response to the initiative of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani." They said.

KDP leader said his initiative aimed "to address the problems and prepare a suitable political environment as well as remove the obstacles hindering the political process in Iraq."

Last month, a source in the Al-Sadr office revealed exclusively to Shafaq News Agency that Al-Fateh and the National Contract want to join al-Sadr in an alliance. Still, the head of the Sadrist position about Nuri al-Maliki's participation is preventing this step.

Al-Sadr blames the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, who headed two consecutive governments (2006-2016) for all the corruption, violence, and even ISIS's invasion of Iraq in 2014.

Al-Sadr has said he will ally with "whoever puts Iraq's national interests first." That is an indication, Iraqi officials and Western diplomats say, that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.