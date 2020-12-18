Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, 34,000 Iraqis immigrated during 2020

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-18T13:28:10+0000
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, 34,000 Iraqis immigrated during 2020

Shafaq News / the summit foundation for refugee and displaced affairs announced that nearly 34,000 people have immigrated to other countries during the first two months and the last three months of 2020. 

The immigration rate in Iraq decreased with the tightening of preventive measures, quarantine periods, and travel bans between countries due to COVID-19. 

The head of the foundation, Ari Jalal, said in a press conference held today, that unfortunately, due to the conditions that Iraq and the Kurdistan region are going through, the lack of the simplest necessities of life, and the lack of job opportunities for young people, more people are immigrating. 

He added that 34,000 people immigrated from Iraq during the current year, indicating that they had submitted asylum applications in European countries. 

Jalal noted that 173 Iraqi immigrants and refugees died in separate accidents from different world regions, including 35 people from the Kurdistan Region. 

related

Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-22 13:59:23
Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Corona virus stops the legislative authority in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-13 11:35:40
Corona virus stops the legislative authority in Iraq

Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

Date: 2020-08-24 15:19:07
Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

MP: a government decision prevented the parliament from holding sessions

Date: 2020-08-18 15:31:26
MP: a government decision prevented the parliament from holding sessions

Covid-19: 3325 cases and 74 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-08 16:28:49
Covid-19: 3325 cases and 74 fatalities in Iraq today

Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-11 17:16:14
Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-04 12:54:23
COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56
Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces