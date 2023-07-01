Desecration of Quran in Sweden Not Within 'Scope of Freedoms', Says Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, on Saturday said that the incident of burning the Quran in Sweden "cannot be included within the scope of freedoms".

This statement was made during his farewell meeting with the outgoing UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson Richardson, as per an official government release.

Al-Sudani and his guest discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, including strategies to fortify collaborative efforts across numerous vital sectors identified as priorities by the Iraqi government.

The Prime Minister appreciated Britain's supportive endeavours towards Iraq in various aspects, anticipating an expansion of cooperative horizons to fortify mutual interests, the statement added.

In the meeting, al-Sudani alluded to the "recurrent and offensive actions towards Islam and the Holy Quran". He stressed the need for friendly nations to play a more significant role in countering such provocative deeds that incite violence and breed hatred, racism, and extremism. He stressed that these acts cannot be categorised within the realm of liberties.

"There must be a resolute international stance against them, rooted in international laws and customs that prohibit offending and assaulting religions, holy books, and beliefs," al-Sudani said.