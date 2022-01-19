Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament condemns targeting his office in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, condemned targeting his office in Kirkuk.

In a statement, Abdullah said that this "terrorist act" is a "desperate attempt to destabilize the Kirkuk's security and stability," adding that "the cowardly terrorists will not deter our national work within the legislative institution to serve the citizens."

The deputy speaker of Parliament called on the security services to "prosecute the terrorists and sleeper cells."

Earlier today, unidentified men threw a grenade at the office of the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "persons in a car threw on Wednesday a grenade at the office of the second deputy speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, in the Rahimawa area of Kirkuk city."

The attack caused only material damage to the office without any casualties.

Abdullah has been elected as second deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, obtaining 180 votes.

He is a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). KDP headquarters were targeted last week.

The attacks come amid political and security tensions in Iraq since the October elections and amid significant differences among political forces over forming the largest parliamentary bloc and the next government.