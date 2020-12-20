Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament challenges Al-Fatah Coalition

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi on Sunday denied the accusation of preventing the questioning of the Central Bank Governor.

Earlier today, Al-Fatah Coalition, led by Hadi Al-Amiri revealed that the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi is preventing to interrogate the central Bank Governor.

The leader of the Coalition, Mouin Al-Kadhimi told Shafaq News agency "Certainly, The governor of the Central Bank, Mustafa Mukhaif was the Sadrist movement (Saairun) candidate, and the first deputy speaker of Parliament prevents of questioning him despite MPs demand.”

In this regard, Al-Kaabi confirmed in a statement “We would like to inform “Mouin” that there is a committee in the House of Representatives for interrogations in which any deputy could submit a request for, then the submit comes under intense scrutiny before presented it to the parliament presidency committee".

The office continued, "We challenge “Mouin” to approve what he said,” noting that Al-Kaabi has been defending the rights and funds of the Iraqi people since he assumed his position.

Al-Fatah Coalition announcement comes after Iraq’s central bank increased the sale price of U.S. dollars to banks and currency exchanges to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low crude prices, the bank said on Saturday.

The central bank of Iraq said the key reason behind the dinar’s devaluation was to close the gap of widened 2021 budget inflation after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.