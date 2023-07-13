Deputy Police Commander identified among 27 other victims of Speicher massacre

Shafaq News / An official security source in Saladin confirmed today, Thursday, the identification of the body of a deputy police commander among the names of 27 victims of the Speicher massacre, as announced by the Ministry of Health.

This morning, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the identification of 27 names as part of a new batch of victims of the Speicher massacre, which was perpetrated by ISIS in 2014.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the forensic department in Baghdad has completed the process of identifying the identities of 27 individuals, including Deputy Commander of Saladin Operations, Brigadier General Issam Mut’ib Ahmed Al-Azzawi, among the victims of the Speicher military base.

ISIS terrorists ruthlessly executed approximately 2,000 individuals, including aviation college students and security personnel, inside the renowned "Speicher" military base in Saladin province when they seized control of the area in June 2014.

At the time, ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident and disseminated images and videos depicting the militants besieging soldiers within the military base before opening fire on them at close range.