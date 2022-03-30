سیاسة

Deputy Parliament Speaker calls for bolstering ties with Russia

Date: 2022-03-30T10:27:46+0000
Shafaq News/ The Second Deputy of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, met with Russia's ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kotrachev, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

A readout issued by his bureau said that Abdullah discussed with his guest the latest developments in the Iraqi political arena and cooperation prospects between Baghdad and Moscow.

The lawmaker said that the Iraqi legislative body endorses the diplomatic missions, laying emphasis on activating the parliamentary friendship committees between Iraq and Russia.

"Russia is a major and important state. The desire to develop the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations is mutual," he said.

The Russian diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq to overcome the crises and eliminate hurdles to stability and development.

