Deputy Parliament Speaker: Kurds are still the main supporter of the country's stability

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-01T15:38:18+0000
Shafaq News / The Deputy Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, called for continuous cooperation between the Iraqi parties.

Abdullah said that the initiative launched by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, "clarified the national position of the Kurdish leadership to solve the political crisis and bring all political partners together."

Abdullah's statements were issued in a meeting with a delegation from the Political Bureau of the Islamic Supreme Council, headed by Ali al-Ghabban.

The two parties discussed topics of common interest, and ways to enhance cooperation between the political blocs, according to a statement by Abdullah's office.

"Kurds were and are still the main supporter for the country's stability", he added.

