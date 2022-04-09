Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Deputy Parliament Speaker: 50 constitutional violations have taken place since 2003

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-09T20:35:54+0000
Deputy Parliament Speaker: 50 constitutional violations have taken place since 2003

Shafaq News/ The Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, lamented the "centralist dictator attitude" seeking to "marginalize and ostracize" other players in Iraq's politics.

Abdullah's remarks came in a statement he released on the anniversary of ousting the Baathist regime on April 9, 2003.

The lawmaker admonished the parties that "failed in running the state and did not implement the constitution."

"Federalism has not been implemented until the moment. It is a guarantee of Iraq's unity and stability. More than 50 articles of the constitution have been violated, faltering our political system and creating crisis."

"This dictatorial mentality composes a peril to the country's future," he said.

Abdullah called for "invoking the constitution to address political disputes and disagreements and build a state of citizenship, impose the law, and bolster the foundations of democracy."

related

Deputy Parliament Speaker calls for bolstering ties with Russia

Date: 2022-03-30 10:27:46
Deputy Parliament Speaker calls for bolstering ties with Russia

No Constitutional reformulations in the short term

Date: 2020-08-07 12:07:13
No Constitutional reformulations in the short term

Shakhwan: Parliament's first session was completely legitimate

Date: 2022-01-11 09:53:57
Shakhwan: Parliament's first session was completely legitimate

Only material damage after a bomb attack at the office of the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2022-01-19 18:02:04
Only material damage after a bomb attack at the office of the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament condemns targeting his office in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-19 19:32:09
Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament condemns targeting his office in Kirkuk

Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office

Date: 2022-01-20 14:03:55
Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office

Deputy Parliament Speaker: Kurds are still the main supporter of the country's stability

Date: 2022-02-01 15:38:18
Deputy Parliament Speaker: Kurds are still the main supporter of the country's stability

Parliament has completed the preparations for the presidential election, Deputy Parliament Speaker says

Date: 2022-02-02 16:15:32
Parliament has completed the preparations for the presidential election, Deputy Parliament Speaker says