Deportees from Kuwait in 1991 Stage Historic Demonstration in Baghdad, Demanding Justice

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of individuals forcibly deported from Kuwait in 1991 convened in Al-Hassanin Square near the Suspension Bridge, facing the Green Zone gate in the center of Baghdad, on Wednesday.

The demonstration marked the 32nd anniversary of their forced deportation, which they claim was executed "in violation of humanitarian laws."

This unprecedented gathering is the first of its kind in over three decades, representing the shared cause of the 480,000 families displaced that came from various provinces across Iraq.

The demonstration was catalyzed by establishing official associations that collectively filed lawsuits at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Armed with an extensive dossier of evidence, including hundreds of thousands of documents substantiating their rights, these associations seek recognition and justice for their plight.

The core of their claims rests on International Resolution 677, enacted by the UN Security Council in 1990, which meticulously safeguarded the Kuwaiti civil registry.

Captured in slogans that adorned banners and reverberated in their impassioned chants, the demonstrators voiced their message.

One resounding proclamation declared, "80% of the population of Failaka Island before August 2, 1990, are currently deported in Iraq." Another banner poignantly conveyed, "When the rulers of Kuwait left Deira on Monday, August 1990, those who remained steadfast were there until February 26, 1991, and those who are currently deported in Iraq." Yet another stark declaration stated, "Since Monday, August 1990, until February 26, 1991, those who remained steadfast were on our necks."

During the Gulf War, also known as the First Gulf War, which took place from August 1990 to February 1991, many Kuwaiti citizens were forcibly deported to Iraq due to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The invasion was led by then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who sought to annex Kuwait into Iraq, leading to an international crisis.

As part of Saddam Hussein's attempts to consolidate control over Kuwait, many Kuwaiti citizens, including men, women, and children, were forcibly deported to Iraq. The deportations were a tactic to weaken Kuwait's resistance and intimidate the local population.

Following the liberation of Kuwait, efforts were made to repatriate the deported Kuwaitis and address the human rights abuses they had endured. The ordeal had a lasting impact on those forcibly deported, leaving them with emotional scars and a sense of injustice.