Denmark reaffirms its commitment to command NATO Mission Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T16:54:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Lieutenant-General Michael Lollesgaard of the Danish Armed Forces assumed command of the NATO Mission Iraq, following a ceremony held in Baghdad. He succeeds Lieutenant General Per Olsen of the Danish Armed Forces, who had commanded the mission since November 2020.

“I thank Lieutenant General Olsen for his service,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. “And I welcome Lieutenant General Lollesgaard as the new commander of our mission, wish him success during his tenure, and look forward to working with him, as we continue our efforts to advise the Iraqi security institutions and armed forces, as requested by the Iraqi government.”

NATO Mission Iraq was launched at the NATO Summit in Brussels in July 2018, following a request from the Iraqi government. It was established in Baghdad in October 2018. It is an advisory, training and capacity-building non-combat mission that assists Iraq in building more sustainable, transparent, inclusive and effective security institutions and armed forces, so that they are better capable to fight terrorism, prevent the return of Daesh and stabilize the country.

Source: NATO website

