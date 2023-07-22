Denmark extremists desecrate Quran, Iraqi flag outside Iraqi embassy

Shafaq News/ Members of an Islamophobic group in Denmark have burned a copy of the Muslims' holy book, the Quran, and Iraqi flag amid outrage and anger across the Muslim world over the desecration of Quran approved by Sweden.

The extremist group called Danske Patrioter burned the Muslim holy book in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday.

They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam, before stamping the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos they shared on social media.

The group said they did this to protest the attack against Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad.

Early on Thursday morning, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest against the June 28 burning of a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, last month by Salwan Momika, an Iraq-born Christian extremist who now lives in Sweden.

Meanwhile, Turkey issued arrest warrants for extremist Danish politician Rasmus Paludan and nine other suspects for burning a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in January, the Turkish justice minister said.

Sweden has faced severe backlash from Muslim nations over approving the desecration of the Quran.

On Thursday, hundreds of Iraqis stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest against the expected burning of the Muslim holy book.

Later, Iraq's prime minister ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d'affaires from Sweden.

Before that, a widespread condemnation from across the Islamic world, including Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco, Mauritania, and Turkey was elicited over the burning of the Quran last month, an act the Swedish authorities permitted.

Thousands protested in Pakistan and Iraq, Morocco recalled its envoy to Sweden, Iran delayed appointing a new ambassador to Sweden, and other countries denounced the act in protest against Stockholm.