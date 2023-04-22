Denmark declares troop withdrawal from anti-ISIS engagements in Iraq, Syria

Shafaq News/ The Danish Ministry of Defense on Saturday announced it is pulling out its military forces previously involved in the fight against the Islamist extremist group, ISIS, in Iraq and Syria.
The Danish ministry said in a statement that the decision was multifactorial. The diminishing number of ISIS militants following the group's defeat in 2017 and the need to allocate forces inside Denmark contributed to the materialization of this decision, the statement explained.
Colonel Bjarke Lomborg, the commander of the Danish Air Control Wing, said that the capacity to confront threats in the country's surroundings holds greater significance at the moment.
In a prior disclosure, the Danish Ministry of Defense unveiled its intentions to fortify defense-related communications with the Faroe Islands, situated in the Arctic region, in a bid to address the precarious security situation in the area.