Denmark contributes up to $7.5m to Iraq's transition to stability, security and recovery

Shafaq News / Denmark has reconfirmed its commitment to strengthening Security Sector Reform in Iraq, providing approximately $US 1.6 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq. In total, Denmark plans to contribute up to $US 7.5 million until 2025.

Activities under the agreement include providing technical assistance to the Office of National Security Advisor (ONSA) to draft and implement the National Security Strategy; training of mid-ranking local police officers to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement, criminal justice and security actors; and fostering social cohesion by offering vocational training to disengaged former volunteer fighters who fought against Daesh.

Danish Ambassador Stig Paolo Pirassaid “Denmark maintains its commitment to supporting Iraq's transition to stability, security and recovery. The strengthening of local police is important in the transition from green to blue security.”

“From social cohesion and preventing violent extremism, to stabilization, to reforming Iraq’s security sector, Denmark has been a longstanding supporter of UNDP Iraq’s work. We are extremely grateful for this additional contribution which will be instrumental in helping to build a peaceful and more secure Iraq, strengthening the many services and institutions that the Iraqi people are increasingly relying on,” says Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq Ms Zena Ali Ahmad.

(ReliefWeb)