Shafaq News / A source revealed on Wednesday that 6-8 demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Qadisiyah Court of Appeal has released 6-8 demonstrators who were arrested during clashes with the security forces in the past days.

Al Diwaniyah has witnessed demonstrators for several days calling for the dismissal of Governor Zuhair Al Shaalan.