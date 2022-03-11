Demonstrators wave the streets in the Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News/ Dozens demonstrated on Friday in the governorates of Muthanna, Karbala, and Babel against the recent events in the country, including attacking demonstrators and high rate of dollar exchange.

Shafaq News Agency's Correspondent said that protesters in Al-Khader district, east of Samawa, had taken the streets demanding to dismiss the Muthanna Governor, Ahmed Manfi, denouncing the murder attempt of activist Dargham Majid in Hillah.

The demonstrators also called for referring the corrupts involved in "misusing public money."

In Karbala, our correspondent reported that dozens demonstrated in the center of the Governorate to denounce the high rate of dollar exchange and the increase in food prices, and the attempt to kill activists in Hillah where angry people blocked roads with burning tires.