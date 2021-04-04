Demonstrators warn of escalatory steps in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The coordinator of unpaid lecturers' demonstrations in Dhi Qar, Raed al-Budairi, warned that they might escalate if their demands were not met.

Al-Budairi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the lecturers will march towards the Education Directorate in the governorate, indicating that they intend to organize a picket at the directorate's gates.

Al-Budairi added that they started a sit-in granting the government a three-day Ultimatum before stepping up to roadblocks and picketing government departments in the governorate.

"The file of the unpaid lecturers became a subject for political bid in the Parliament," he continued.

Unpaid lecturers organized simultaneous demonstrations in the governorates of Wasit, Babel, al-Diwaniyah, al-Muthanna, and Najaf.