Demonstrators warn of escalating protests in case their demands are not met 

Shafaq News/ The so-called Preparatory Committee for Demonstrations and Sit-ins Rejecting the election results threatened to escalate its protests today.

The Committee said in a statement, "IHEC dealing suspiciously with appeals ... we call on the Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Court to intervene to save the country from the serious situation that this illegible commission has created."

The statement also called on, "our supporters in all Iraqi governorates to organize the last peaceful demonstrations under the slogan "the last chance Friday", before we start escalating the protests against the oppression we are subjected to recover our stolen votes "

Shiite parties have rejected the election results that IHEC announced earlier, and began to escalate and mobilize their supporters to storm the streets.