Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T13:01:37+0000
Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / demonstrators have injured, on Monday while security forces tried to disperse them in Baghdad.

Shafaq News correspondent said demonstrators attempt to gather in Tahrir Square standing in solidarity with Nasiriya, Dhi Qar, but the riot police disperse them with batons and sound bombs.

Earlier, the governorates of Karbala, Babel, Wasit, and Al-Diwaniyah also stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s demonstrators.

Violent clashes in Nasiriya, Dhi Qar over the past week killed demonstrators and injured others.

 

related

Baghdad Crime Directorate arrests a suspect accused of killing a police commissioner

Date: 2021-01-28 21:17:59
Baghdad Crime Directorate arrests a suspect accused of killing a police commissioner

Baghdad declares the recovery of more than 40 persons with corona

Date: 2020-03-21 10:55:58
Baghdad declares the recovery of more than 40 persons with corona

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Date: 2020-07-30 08:37:53
A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 17:49:44
The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-19 21:03:21
Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Canada calls on Baghdad to take responsibility and hold accountable those responsible for "heinous events"

Date: 2019-12-07 12:46:48
Canada calls on Baghdad to take responsibility and hold accountable those responsible for "heinous events"

Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

Date: 2020-03-08 12:25:29
Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists