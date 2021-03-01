Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / demonstrators have injured, on Monday while security forces tried to disperse them in Baghdad.

Shafaq News correspondent said demonstrators attempt to gather in Tahrir Square standing in solidarity with Nasiriya, Dhi Qar, but the riot police disperse them with batons and sound bombs.

Earlier, the governorates of Karbala, Babel, Wasit, and Al-Diwaniyah also stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s demonstrators.

Violent clashes in Nasiriya, Dhi Qar over the past week killed demonstrators and injured others.