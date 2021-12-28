Demonstrators to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T21:10:07+0000

Shafaq News / The committee responsible for organizing the demonstrations of the Coordination Framework's proponents accepted the framework's demand to end their sit-in. The committee said in a statement, "we followed up on the Federal Supreme Court's decision to approve the election results, and despite the pressure on the judiciary, we are courageous enough to express our concern that the Judiciary's white robe might become dirty because of forgery." The statement saluted the leaders of the Coordination Framework for their, "cooperation, unity, and not complying with attempts to break their unity", pledging to end their sit-in on the 1st of January, coinciding with the anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. In addition, the Committee praised the security forces' efforts for protecting the demonstrators.

