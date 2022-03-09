Demonstrators take the streets of Baghdad and Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Demonstrators took the streets of several areas in Baghdad and Dhi Qar governorates, protesting the surge in foodstuff prices.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent said that the demonstrators gathered in al-Tahrir square in Baghdad and called for holding accountable those responsible for the price increase.

He added that the demonstrators denounced that attack that activist Dargham Majed was subjected to yesterday.

In Dhi Qar, two separate demonstrations took place calling for the same demands.

The demonstrations were held amid strict security measures. The protestors threatened to escalate their movements against the local government if their demands are not met.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, met today Babel representatives today, to discuss the recent events that occurred in the governorate.

A reliable source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the assault that took place yesterday against demonstrations, by bodyguards of an MP of the Sadrist movement.

Yesterday, MP Suha al-Sultani's bodyguards shot several demonstrators including activist Dargham Majed.

The Babel police department announced today morning opening an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances.