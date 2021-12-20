Demonstrators take the streets in Baghdad, Diyala, and Basra

Shafaq News/ A group of contractors and wage workers in the municipality of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, organized a demonstration to demand disbursing seven-year backlog salaries.

In Basra, far south of Iraq, a group of public servants in the State Ports Company gathered near the company's front gate this morning. The demonstrators called for Distributing the lands assigned to them near Shatt al-Arab.

A security source said that hundreds of locals in Diyala blocked the road linking the governorate's capital city, Baqubah, to the district of al-Miqdadiyah, to protest poor services.

The demonstrators demanded dismissing the municipality and electricity directors and restoring the green areas in al-Miqdadiyah.