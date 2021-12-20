Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators take the streets in Baghdad, Diyala, and Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-20T08:59:04+0000
Demonstrators take the streets in Baghdad, Diyala, and Basra

Shafaq News/ A group of contractors and wage workers in the municipality of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, organized a demonstration to demand disbursing seven-year backlog salaries.

In Basra, far south of Iraq, a group of public servants in the State Ports Company gathered near the company's front gate this morning. The demonstrators called for Distributing the lands assigned to them near Shatt al-Arab.

A security source said that hundreds of locals in Diyala blocked the road linking the governorate's capital city, Baqubah, to the district of al-Miqdadiyah, to protest poor services.

The demonstrators demanded dismissing the municipality and electricity directors and restoring the green areas in al-Miqdadiyah.

related

local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Date: 2021-03-02 17:19:30
local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Date: 2020-06-15 10:41:06
Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Baghdad and Washington agree on reducing U.S. combat forces in al-Anbar and Erbil's military bases

Date: 2021-09-17 09:44:55
Baghdad and Washington agree on reducing U.S. combat forces in al-Anbar and Erbil's military bases

Two explosions hit Basra governorate

Date: 2020-11-27 17:43:25
Two explosions hit Basra governorate

Explosion in minibus causes casualties in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-19 15:53:06
Explosion in minibus causes casualties in Baghdad

Official call on Iraqi authorities to address the issue of the security gaps in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-31 17:02:13
Official call on Iraqi authorities to address the issue of the security gaps in Diyala

Iraq signs an agreement to implement the suspended plan of Baghdad's train

Date: 2020-08-23 12:17:59
Iraq signs an agreement to implement the suspended plan of Baghdad's train

For holding Baghdad Conference, Iraq's security forces closed all the entrances of Green Zone

Date: 2021-08-28 09:30:01
For holding Baghdad Conference, Iraq's security forces closed all the entrances of Green Zone