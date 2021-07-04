Report

Demonstrators take the streets demanding better services in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-04T17:02:01+0000
Demonstrators take the streets demanding better services in Basra

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Demonstrators took the streets of Basra on Sunday to protest the deteriorating services, demanding the dismissal of local officials in the southern governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dozens of the Shatt al-Arab district residents organized a protest to demand better services and power supply.

The demonstrators also called for completing the construction of the 400-bed hospital which has been halted for a year, improving the Municipality services, and dismissing the local officials who failed to accomplish those demands over the years.

