Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators storm the streets of al-Rifai to protest al-Kadhimi's reinstatement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-18T18:23:50+0000
Demonstrators storm the streets of al-Rifai to protest al-Kadhimi's reinstatement

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators stormed the streets of al-Rifai district in Dhi Qar governorate to protest the reinstatement of the dismissed Deputy Commissioner of the district, Kadhem al-Fayad.

Dhi Qar's governor, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, issued an administrative order earlier today, Sunday, reinstating the al-Fayad to his position. 

Al-Fayad explained in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that he is appointed as an acting governor.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators condemned the reinstatement of al-Fayad, threatening to block all the main roads if the local government continues to ignore their demands. 

The district located 80km to the north of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar district, has been on hot tin since the dismissal of the former governor, Kadhim al-Fayad, and assigning al-Rikabi in lieu.

Al-Rikabi later submitted his resignation from his position only a few days after taking office.

Al-Rikabi said in his resignation letter that he stepped back to preserve the security and the stability of the district.

related

Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-10 05:57:54
Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Protestors end their sit-ins next to the Education Directorate

Date: 2021-04-06 18:57:59
Dhi Qar Protestors end their sit-ins next to the Education Directorate

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24
Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Date: 2021-04-15 11:09:30
Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

A parliamentary decision "deprives" Dhi Qar of hundreds of millions of dinars

Date: 2021-02-04 16:38:57
A parliamentary decision "deprives" Dhi Qar of hundreds of millions of dinars

Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 12:35:44
Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

Date: 2021-03-29 18:33:16
Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery