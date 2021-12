Shafaq News/ Demonstrators blocked al-Diwaniyah roads demanding the dismissal of its governor, Zuhair Al-Shaalan.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators blocked the governorate's main streets and burned tires.

In addition, witnesses in Najaf told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces fired tear gas after clashing with the demonstrators who were calling for the dismissal of Governor Louay al-Yasiri.