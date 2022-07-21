Demonstrators storm the streets of Iraq protesting Turkish aggressions

Shafaq News / Activists in al-Anbar, Saladin, Diyala, and Kirkuk organized protests against the "Turkish bombardment" that targeted Duhok governorate.

Activist Seif Saad, from al-Anbar, told Shafaq News agency that the government must expel the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, cut economic ties between Iraq and Turkey, deal with the Kurdistan Workers Party, and purge the areas north of the country.

In addition, activist Abdullah Dhaban told our agency that the demonstration in al-Anbar does not protest the recent Turkish attack only, but the moody way that Ankara adopts to deal with Iraq, not to forget mentioning the water releases file.

In Saladin, activist Thabet Omar told our reporter that the protestors in all governorates have the same demands, which are expelling the Turkish ambassador and a clear, serious position from Baghdad regarding the continuous Turkish attacks on Iraqi lands.

The demonstrators called for suspending the security agreement between Iraq and Turkey, assist the families of the victims, as well as the United Nations and the International community's immediate intervention.