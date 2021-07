Shafaq News/ Dozens of protesters stormed the streets in Dhi Qar demanding solutions for the electricity crisis.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that dozens of residents of Al-Sabi'a neighborhood in Suq Al-Shuyoukh district, organized a demonstration and burned tires protesting the deterioration of services.

The demonstrators gave the district's administration "a short period" to repair the electricity, water, and sewage networks, and other services.