Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and Wasit
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-30T09:50:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar governorate closed Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriyah city, the center of the governorate.
The demonstrators confirmed that their friends had been arrested a while ago and had not been released until now, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.
For their part, demonstrators in Wasit Governorate organized a sit in front of the al-Zubaidiyah thermal power station to protest the current power outage crisis.
However, a local source in Al-Aziziyah district of Wasit governorate reported that four protesters were wounded by security forces' bullets.
Dozens of the district's residents demonstrated yesterday protesting the decline in energy supply due to the increase in demand, technical problems, and attacks on power transmission towers.
In addition, dozens protested yesterday in Basra demanding solutions for the current electricity crisis.
related
Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit
Date: 2021-02-07 14:18:41
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates
Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar
Date: 2020-09-25 17:39:43
Angry demonstrators block a highway in Dhi Qar
Date: 2021-06-11 19:57:52
Dhi Qar denies receiving a new roster of applicants to the governorate's oil company
Date: 2021-05-05 16:57:05
An urgent plan underway to soothe the situation in Dhi Qar, al-Ghanimi says
Date: 2021-06-02 16:09:34
Four causalities in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar
Date: 2021-05-13 08:00:17
13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations
Date: 2021-01-04 07:52:19
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.