Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of contract employees of the Ministry of Electricity in Dhi Qar shut down the governorate's electricity distribution branch today, demanding their overdue salaries.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Dhi Qar electricity distribution branch employees closed the department building and prevented the employees from working, noting that the demonstrators were demanding receiving their salaries.

In addition, dozens of contract employees in the Dhi Qar Health Department, also demonstrated in front of the department building demanding their financial allocations.

Our reporter said that the protesters threatened to close the Department unless their demands are met.

Moreover, graduates closed the Dhi Qar Education building demanding being appointed as lecturers.