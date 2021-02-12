Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Dozens of people stormed the streets in Dhi Qar Governorate, to denounce the repression in Wasit and Najaf.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Dozens protested in Al-Haboubi Square in the city of Nasiriyah, against the recent attack on Wasit demonstrators and the pursuit of activists in Najaf.
Our correspondent added that prominent activists refrained from attending today's demonstration, as "infiltrators belonging to a political party in the governorate intend to cause tensions between the demonstrators and the security forces.