Demonstrators storm the streets of Basra amid heavy security deployment

Shafaq News / Demonstrations renewed in Basra Governorate on Monday to demand services, job opportunities and revealing the protestors' killers.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that security forces were heavily deployed in the governorate.

Moreover, ocial media reports said that the demonstration witnessed the funeral of demonstrator Ahmed Hashem, who succumbed to his wounds after yesterday's clashes.

Protest erupted yesterday in Basra, Baghdad, Dhi Qar and Wasit, one day after the demonstrations ended in Al-Tahrir Square.