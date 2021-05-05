Report

Demonstrators storm the streets in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T07:16:31+0000
Demonstrators storm the streets in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Dozens of contractors and daily workers demonstrated on Wednesday in Dhi Qar Governorate demanding the Government to fulfill their demands.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said, "Dozens of daily-workers and contractors of the Ministry of Electricity closed the main electricity departments in Dhi Qar demanding the implementation of Resolution 315. They also blocked a main security road linking Nasiriya to Al-Hout Central Prison, west of the governorate."

The Resolution 315 of 2019, issued by the Iraqi Government, granted the daily-workers and contractors many privileges such as loans, guarantees, training courses and bonuses.

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and removal of the ruling elite, whom they accused of corruption.

The deteriorating economic situation, corruption and economic mismanagement have worsened conditions of life for many Iraqis leading to a new round of unrest and anger at a government that has been in power almost a year.

Iraq still suffers from a chronic lack of job opportunities, power and water supply and other basic services even after the war against the hardline ISIS ended.

